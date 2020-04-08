Bhumi Pednekar's 5 PM Routine Truly Encapsulates The Mood Of Coronavirus Lockdown

Like all the Bollywood actors and other names of the entertainment industry, Bhumi Pednekar is setting an example for her fans by staying at home during the Coronavirus lockdown. With the use of her social media presence, she has kept her fans and followers engaged. Bhumi Pednekar's photos on her social media show how she is making the best of her time at home. In a recent post on her Instagram, the actor shared her 5 pm routine with her followers.

Bhumi Pednekar lounges on the sofa

Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture from her home as she sits on the couch. She is posing with her face half-covered with the locks of her hair. Bhumi is wearing an orange full-sleeves crop top along with white baggy track pants. In the caption of the post, Bhumi shared that it is her 5 pm routine for every day to sit on the couch at the same spot. She said that while there are the same people around her every day, they have new stories to share with each other. Using hashtags, she indicated everyone to stay safe and stay home, along with showing off her gratitude and that she is 'chilling' at home.

Bhumi Pednekar became a part of a song released by Akshay Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani and Cape of Good Films. The song is named Muskurayega India and it captures the essence of how India will once again go back to normal once everyone comes together to fight against the Coronavirus. She joined other famous names from Bollywood and co-actors like Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurana, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani and Ananya Pandey along with Vicky Kaushal.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

