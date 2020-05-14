Bhumi Pednekar's Tryst With Clapperboard Can Be Seen In These Pictures; Check Out

Bhumi Pednekar, last seen in an extended cameo in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship shares a special relationship with clapperboards. The actor, after she wraps the last schedule of a movie, is known to share a photo with the clapperboard from her film, talking about the movie. Here are some pictures that prove Bhumi Pednekar's love for clapperboard. Check them out.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Shares Stunning BTS Pics From 'Durgavati'; See Here

Bhumi Pednekar's photos with a clapperboard

Bhumi Pednekar's photos with clapperboard are gleaming on her social media handle. The first time the actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture with clapperboard was on the last day of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Sharing the picture on her social media, she wrote: "#ToiletEkPremKatha," (sic) with some emojis. Following this, Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram has clapperboards pictures from Durgavati, Sonchiriya, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgavati': What To Expect From Her Next With Akshay Kumar?

Some other pictures:

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Has A Number Of Big Projects In Her Kitty; 'Durgavati', 'Takht' And More

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under their respective banners T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgavati' And Other Upcoming Horror Films Of 2020

Besides Durgavati, Bhumi Pednekar also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The Karan Johar directorial is currently in pre-production.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.