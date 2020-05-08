Bhumi Pednekar Has A Number Of Big Projects In Her Kitty; 'Durgavati', 'Takht' And More

Bhumi Pednekar has come a long way since her first movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Before the spread of the pandemic, she was busy shooting her upcoming films that were scheduled to release in 2020. Read more to know all the details about Bhumi’s upcoming movies.

Bhumi Pednekar's Upcoming Movies

Mr. Lele

Till now Bhumi has experimented with different film genres, whether be it romance or social issues. But this year, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen trying a truly distinct genre - comedy. Bhumi has signed the dotted line for the comedy movie Mr. Lele. The actor will be seen for the first time opposite Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee.

Takht

Takht is expected to release in 2021. The movie is helmed by Karan Johar and the movie has Vicky Kaushal who plays the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh as Dara, Aurangzeb's elder brother. It is the story about the enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the Throne. The movie has many other stars like Kareena Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor. Check out the movie poster below:

Durgavati

Bhumi Pednekar has also signed the film Durgavati which will be directed by Ashok G and produced by Vikram Malhotra. The other cast of the film is yet to be announced. According to IMDb, the writers of the film are Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is also said the film is going to be thrilling. Akshay Kumar posted a picture on Instagram before the shooting of the film. Check out the image below:

