Bhumi Pednekar's Unseen BTS Video While Posing For ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ Poster; Check Out

Bhumi Pednekar rose to fame with her huge Bollywood debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the year 2015. The actor has also earned an immense fan following with blockbuster films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh and many others. Recently, we came across an unseen video of Bhumi Pednekar from the poster shoot of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Recently, a celebrity makeup artist shared an unseen BTS video of Bhumi Pednekar from the poster shoot of her comedy-drama film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, opposite Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Here, the Saand Ki Aankh star can be spotted posing inside a golden cage. She stunned in a blush pink floral saree, while her hair was left down with curly hairdo. She posed with poker face with a pinch of attitude in her expression. Watch the BTS video here and also check out the final poster of the film.

BTS Video -

Pati Patni Aur Woh Poster -

Meanwhile, another video of Bhumi Pednekar was seen surfacing on the internet. Here, Bhumi Pednekar can be spotted in a blue checkered outfit as she blessed her fans' social media with her soulful voice. In the video, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant was spotted singing Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, a romantic soundtrack from her debut film.

The video was followed by another video of her jamming on another love song, Tu Hi Yaar Mera. In the second clip, you can also see Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. While Bhumi Pednekar stunned in white and pink attire, Ananya Panday can be seen styled in a blue polka-dotted dress and Kartik Aaryan sported a black tee layered with a blue jacket. Watch the unseen video here.

What's Next For Bhumi Pednekar -

On the industrial front, Bhumi Pednekar was seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The new generation actor will next be seen on the big screen in upcomer, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The Bollywood diva also has two widely spoken films in her kitty, namely, Durgavati and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht.

