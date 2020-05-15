Bhumi Pednekar's Workout Videos Will Motivate You To Sweat It Out At Home; Watch

Bhumi Pednekar has been quite active on social media during the quarantine phase. Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram account is not only followed for fashion and styling inspiration but also for workout and fitness motivation. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame has often motivated fans to adopt fitness as a practice by regularly posting various stories of herself working out and setting new targets for herself. That being said, check out some of Bhumi Pednekar's workout videos.

Here, Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a maroon gym bra and black tights. In the workout video, the Bala actor is spotted practicing pilates. Check out the Bollywood actor's workout video.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Has Perfect Guide To Pass Time During Self-quarantine

In this Instagram post, Bhumi Pednekar is seen doing weight squats. She expressed her feelings in the caption saying "I share my workout videos cause it motivates me to work harder". She also inspired her fans to stay positive and calm by working out regularly.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar vs Nushrat Bharucha, who styled white ensemble better?

Here, Bhumi Pednekar motivated her fans and followers to workout on a weekend. She shared her video practicing arm lifting workout. Take a look at Bhumi's video.

Also Read | Alaya F & Janhvi's rehearsal videos will make you tight your shoe laces and start dancing

In this Instagram post, Bhumi Pednekar not only urged her fans to workout every day but also to eat healthy for a healthier life. She is spotted cycling in her gym. In the video, she donned grey track pants paired with a black sports bra and jacket.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh with poker face in stylish designer outfits will get his fans drooling

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.