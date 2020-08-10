Bhuvan Bam Shares Funny Video Discovering Connection Between 'Binod' And 'Bulbbul'

Bhuvan Bam recently shared a video sharing his recent discovery on social media. The comedian shared a video from the web show Bulbbul and informed that he has found ‘Binod’s biwi’ (Binod’s wife). In the video, Satya and Bulbbul are seen talking.

Satya says, “Kya aap bhi inn baton pr yakeen karti hai” (do you also believe in such things), Bulbbul replies, “Nahi vo to Binodini kehti hai” (No, it is what Binodini says). At the end of the video, Bhuvan Bam is seen cheering up in joy and saying, “Mil gayi” ( Found her). Fans in huge number praised Bhuvan Bam for his hilarious discovery. Some of them also remembered Bulbbul and said that it was a great show. Take a look at Bhuvan Bam's video.

Who is Binod?

Internet users have been taken aback by a random meme that has been doing the rounds on the internet. A meme named 'Binod' has been going viral on the internet which has left many netizens wondering why the word 'Binod' is trending on various platforms like Twitter. Though Twitter is known to trend bizarre hashtags all the time, #Binod was evidently odd enough even for the platform.

The trend kicked off when a YouTube video by the channel Slayy Point titled 'Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)' was uploaded back on July 15, 2020. The video brought to light a number of bizarre Indian comments on YouTube and other platforms which were either funny or random at best. One of the comments highlighted in the video was made by a user named 'Binod Tharu' who simply wrote 'Binod'.

The comment posted by Binod Tharu actually received seven likes, for no particular reason, which was deemed even more hilarious by the YouTuber duo of Slayy Point. As seen before, netizens do not waste time to churn out memes based on any topic. With the 'Binod' meme also, netizens did not leave any stone unturned and went on a meme spree revolving around what now is being regarded as the mysterious character 'Binod'.

