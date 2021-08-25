Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Kamal Haasan's Pic From Promo Video Leaked Online Ahead Of Premiere

Veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan is all set to return as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil for the fifth time in a row. Ahead of the launch of the fifth season, a picture of the actor from the promo video of the show has gone viral on social media. In the leaked pictures, the actor who is known for his impeccable style is seen wearing a golden-colored blazer and a pair of jeans. According to reports by various media outlets, the upcoming season is expected to go on the air from September or October.

Kamal Haasan's picture from Bigg Boss Tamil 5 leaked online

Reportedly, the promo video of the show will be released in the next week or a week ahead. “GET READY Viewers, Content Creators, Meme Creators & Tv News Channels #BiggBossTamil5 Promo Coming Soon. Teaser Will Be Out This Week,” one of the fan pages captioned the viral picture. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, who is currently shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, has confirmed his collaboration with Malik director Mahesh Narayaan during a recent media interaction. Kamal did not spill beans about the script he is writing for the director.

On the other hand, Shivani Narayanan. has been roped in for Vikram. The star is known for her roles in numerous TV shows in Tamil. Among them, one of the prominent ones has been Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Vikram is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and was announced with fanfare on July 10. “Only valour should wear the crown “ I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory !!" Kamal Haasan had written. Later, the makers held a 'poojai' event to officially set the movie on floors. At that time, Kamal Haasan had written, "Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion." He added, "In the past 50 years this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many filmmakers have not seen action for nearly a year."

IMAGE: PTI