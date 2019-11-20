Bigg Boss Winner Gautam Gulati Joins Salman Khan's Movie Radhe

In October 2019, actor Salman Khan announced his next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is being directed by Prabhudheva and is an action thriller. While nothing much about the film is known, multiple reports are now doing rounds that Bigg Boss 8 winner, Gautam Gulati has joined the cast.

Radhe is Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release

According to various media sources, Gautam Gulati will be playing the role of the antagonist in the Salman Khan-starrer. He met Salman Khan recently on the sets of the reality TV show to discuss the film. After passing the screen-test, the makes of the film immediately got him on-board. Once the actor heard the script of the film, he instantly gave his nod for the role. The sources also stated that he will be the prime antagonist, along with actor Randeep Hooda. He will also be portrayed in a completely new avatar that will surely please his fans.

Radhe will be directed by Prabhudheva

Radhe is Salman Khan's next film. It is slated for an Eid 2020 release. The film is directed by Prabhudheva and is produced by Sohail Khan, Salman Khan Films and Reel Life Productions, which is Salman's brother in law, Atul Agnihotri's production house. Disha Patani has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Salman Khan in the film. While it was speculated that the film will be a sequel to Salman and Prabhudheva's 2009 hit film, Wanted, it has been confirmed that it is an original film. In fact, Salman Khan mentioned that Radhe will be the Baap of Wanted.

For now, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his latest film, Dabangg 3. The actor has co-written and co-produced the film, which is also directed by Prabhudheva. Sonakshi Sinha is Salman's love interest in the film and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep is the prime antagonist. The film will release on December 20, 2019.

