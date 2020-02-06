Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Are Giving Us Some Major Selfie Goals; See Pics

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are well-known faces in Bollywood. The two tied the knot on April 30, 2016. Since then, their ‘Money Love’ has never failed to make the headlines. The adorable couple has been giving us some major selfie goals. Check it out below-

Also Read | Halloween 2019: Five Horror Films Of Bipasha Basu To Watch Today

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s adorable love life

Bipasha and Karan were rumoured to have started dating during the shooting of their Bollywood film Alone. Back then, the news about their alleged relationship was written off as a promotional strategy for their upcoming movie. But, the couple continued hanging out with each other even after the release of the film, with Bipasha even planning a surprise birthday trip for Karan to Goa. However, despite the speculations and social media gossip, the couple only admitted to their relationship while announcing their marriage date.

As this was Karan Singh Grover’s third marriage, Bipasha Basu’s mother was reported to have some issues regarding their relationship, but they managed to handle things calmly and smoothly. The two tied a knot on April 30, 2016, and after four years, the love and fondness between the two seem to be just as much. Lately, the couple has been giving some major selfie goals. Take a look at some of their picture-perfect selfies-

Also Read | Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Romantic Picture Are Awe-worthy

Also Read | Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Adorable Love Story That Will Make Fans Go 'aww'

Also Read | Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Romantic Picture Are Awe-worthy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.