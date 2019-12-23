Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Adorable Love Story That Will Make Fans Go 'aww'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are well-known faces in Bollywood. The two tied their knot on April 30, 2016. Since then, their ‘Monkey Love’ has never failed to make the headlines. Here we have compiled some of the adorable pictures of the duo.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's adorable love story

Bipasha and Karan were rumoured to have started dating while they got together for the shooting of the Bollywood film Alone. Back then the news about their alleged relationship was written off as a promotional strategy for their upcoming movie. But, the couple continued hanging out with each other even after the release of the film, with Bipasha even planning a surprise birthday trip for Karan to Goa.

However, despite the speculations and social media, the couple only admitted to their relationship while announcing their marriage date. As this was Karan Singh Grover’s third marriage, Bipasha Basu’s mother was reported to have some issues regarding their relationship, but they managed to handle things calmly and smoothly. During an interview with a media reported at the time, Bipasha was quoted saying that she loves Karan because they both are like twin souls, who believe in enjoying life like travelling and loving nature.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's cute pictures

