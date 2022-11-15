Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Beam With Joy As They Return Home With Daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently became parents to a baby girl who they named Devi. The couple were blessed with the arrival of their firstborn on November 12 at a hospital in Mumbai. Today, days after Devi's birth, Bipasha and Karan brought their daughter home.

New parents Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were seemingly elated as they brought their daughter Devi home. Videos of the couple outside their Mumbai residence are making rounds on social media. In a clip, the Dhoom 2 actor could be seen stepping out of her car in a black and white printed dress. She held her daughter, wrapped in a blanket, close to her. Karan Singh Grover, who was casually dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, followed Basu and further posed for pictures with her.

The couple, who were bringing their newborn home, followed the covid safety protocol by maintaining distance from the paps and wearing face masks.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce their baby's arrival

Soon after the birth of their baby girl, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared a statement on their Instagram. Via the statement, the couple announced they have named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. The statement read, "12.11.22 Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is there now and she is Divine. Bipasha & Karan." Sharing the statement, the couple wrote, "Blessed," in the caption.

Several celebrities poured love on the new parents. New mom Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling Bipasha. what a lovely name," while Dia Mirza sent love to the couple and their baby as she penned, "Welcome to this world little one. Love love and more love always! Can’t wait to meet you. All our blessings." Sophie Choudry commented, "Best best best news ever!! So thrilled for you guys!!!!! God bless your lil angel."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover first met on the sets of their 2015 film Alone. The couple started dating soon after. In 2016, they tied the knot in a traditional Bengali ceremony.

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu