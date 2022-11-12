Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Reveal Their Baby Girl's Name; Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are over the moon as they recently welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl. The couple announced their pregnancy in August and since then they have been eager to embrace parenthood. As they recently announced the arrival of their baby girl, the couple also unveiled their daughter's name.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took to their Instagram handles to announce the arrival of their baby via a statement. In the statement, the couple shared a picture of their daughter's feet and revealed they had named her Devi Basu Singh Grover. The statement read, "12.11.22 Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is there now and she is Divine. Bipasha & Karan." Sharing the statement, the couple wrote, "Blessed," in the caption.

Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and more send best wishes to the new parents

Several celebrities showered new parents with love on the arrival of their first child. New mom Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling Bipasha. what a lovely name." Dia Mirza sent love to the couple and their baby as she wrote, "Welcome to this world little one. Love love and more love always! Can’t wait to meet you. All our blessings."

Sophie Choudry wrote, "Best best best news ever!! So thrilled for you guys!!!!! God bless your lil angel," while Tanisha Mukerji penned, "Congratulationssssss wish u so much happiness!" Hairstylist Aalim Hakim commented, "Many many congratulations to you both beautiful couple @bipashabasu @iamksgofficial…. Welcome to the world angel."

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu