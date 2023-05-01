Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Dance With Joy At Anniversary Celebrations | WATCH

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary yesterday (April 30). They recently shared a glimpse of their anniversary celebrations. The couple went for brunch at Sette Mara in Mumbai.

Bipasha took to her social media handle and shared a video, wherein she can be seen twinning with her husband Karan. They sported black outfits. While Bipasha wore a black polka-dotted dress and cool shades, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor opted for a black T-shirt teamed with black denim pants. The couple danced in a quirky way. They then cut the cake and wished "Happy Anniversary" to each other.

The flower petals were showered upon them while the cake-cutting ceremony. The video ended with them feeding cake to each other. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "7 beautiful years together as husband and wife. Happy anniversary my love. #monkeylove #monkeyanniversary." Take a look at the video below.:

Several fans and celebrities took to their comment sections and wished the couple. Shamita Shetty wrote, "Happy anniversary to both of you." Karan's best friend and TV actress Arti Singh also wished the couple. Neelam Kothari, Amitabh Bachchan, and Candice Pinto also wished them.

On April 28, Bipasha shared a special note for her "soulmate". She shared a throwback video from the day when the couple officially signed the papers to become husband and wife. In the video, the actress wore a red embroidered saree and a polki-tiered necklace. Karan, on the other hand, opted for a white sherwani. After signing the papers, Bipasha broke into tears. Sharing the video, she wrote, "This happened 7 years back. The day we did our official signing to become Husband & Wife. The best thing that happened to me … marrying my soulmate @iamksgofficial. Love you forever and ever. #monkeylove #7thweddinganniversary #soulmate #myheart #mylife." Take a look at the video below:

More about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016 after dating for a year. They announced their pregnancy after six years of marriage. The couple welcomed their baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover in November 2022.