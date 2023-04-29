Bipasha Basu Wishes 'soulmate' Karan Singh Grover With Mushy Wedding Video On Anniversary

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover completed seven years of marital bliss on April 28. On the special occasion, the actress took to social media and wished her actor-husband. In her note, she addressed Grover as her "soulmate".

Bipasha shared a throwback video from the day when Karan and she officially signed to become "husband and wife". In the video, the actress sported a red saree featuring white embroidered and a polki-tiered necklace. On the other hand, Karan sported a white sherwani. After they signed the papers, Basu breaks into years. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor hugged her tightly.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "This happened 7 years back. The day we did our official signing to become Husband & Wife. The best thing that happened to me … marrying my soulmate @iamksgofficial. Love you forever and ever. #monkeylove #7thweddinganniversary #soulmate #myheart #mylife." Karan was quick to respond to the post. He took to the actress' comment section and wrote, "Right back at ya my babygirl @bipashabasu." Take a look at the video below.

More about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's relationship

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover started dating in 2015. The couple first met each other on the set of the movie Alone. After dating for almost a year, they tied the knot in 2016. After six years of marriage, they announced the news of the actress' pregnancy on social media in August 2022.

They broke the news by sharing a photo wherein Bipasha could be seen flaunting her baby bump while Karan was adorably gazing at her. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Devi Basu Singh Grover in November 2022. They also revealed the name in the same post. Earlier this month, they revealed the face of their daughter to the world.