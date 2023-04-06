Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Reveal Daughter Devi's Face To The World

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who are currently enjoying the parenthood phase, have recently revealed their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's face for the first time. The actress took to social media and shared a few glimpses of her little one. The couple welcomed their baby girl in November last year.

Ever since then, they have been sharing cute glimpses of their little one. In one of the photos, she was seen snuggling up to her four-month-old daughter. The mother-daughter duo was seen wearing night suits.

In other photos, Devi can be seen smiling at the camera. She looked cute in a pink frock with 'Daddy's Princess' written on it and a matching hair band. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Hello World... I am Devi." #DeviBasuSinghGrover." Take a look at the photos below:

As soon as she dropped the photos, fans were quick to point out that the little one has a resemblance of her dad Karan Singh Grover. Apart from them, several celebrities including Rajiv Adatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Arti Singh, Sagarika Ghatge, Farah Khan Ali, Sophie Choudhary, Karanvir Bohra, Daboo Ratnani, and Susanne Khan among others dropped their comments and showered love on Devi. Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww she’s soooooooooo cute!!!! God bless!!!" While Kajal Aggarwal penned, "Cutest little munchkin. love and blessings to little Devi," Susanne Khan commented, "She is absolutely gorgeous. god bless you three loads of love darling."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are proud parents

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the pregnancy news in August last year by sharing a social media post. In the post, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Soon after announcing the news, they revealed that they are proud parents to a baby girl in November 2022. In the same post, they also revealed their daughter's name.