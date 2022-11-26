Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Share First Photo Of 'baby Angel' Devi; Pen Special Note

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared the first glimpse of their baby girl Devi alongside a special note introducing their 'sweet angel'. The couple, who welcomed their first child on November 12, shared a glimpse of them beaming with joy while closely holding Devi. The newborn's face was covered with a white heart emoticon.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover share first photo of 'baby angel' Devi

Taking to their Instagram handle, the duo shared the adorable family picture and wrote, "Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you, 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste." Take a look.

Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Sophie Choudry, and more reacted to the post with heart emoticons, while fans also showered love on the new parents. One user wrote, "And the Magic is created as Devi," while another mentioned, "What a caption, just took my heart, God bless you all."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took to their Instagram handles earlier this month to announce the arrival of their firstborn. The couple shared a picture of their daughter's feet and revealed they had named her Devi Basu Singh Grover. They released a statement which read, "12.11.22 Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is there now and she is Divine. Bipasha & Karan." Alongside the statement, the couple wrote, "Blessed," in the caption.

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of Alone in 2015 and started dating. The duo tied the knot a year later in April 2016.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BIPASHABASU)