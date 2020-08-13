Bipasha Basu Calls Herself A 'walking Talking Mess' Before Filming Intimate Scenes

The real-life couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will be seen together in the upcoming series Dangerous which will stream on MX Player. The trailer for the series was launched recently. Bipasha Basu recently, in an interview with SpotboyE revealed that she would almost get a 'mini cardiac arrest' before filming bold scenes.

Also read: Bipasha Basu shares BTS moments with husband Karan, fans call them 'Dangerous couple'

Bipasha Basu on filming bold scenes

During the interview, Bipasha revealed that shooting those sequences during Dangerous was much easier as it was her husband in front of her. But usually, she tries to cancel or postpone the filming of those sequences by saying that she is scared or dizzy if it is some other co-star. She added that it is her face and her personality which adds much appeal to those sequences and besides that, there is nothing going on which is 'creating any magic'.

Also read: Bipasha Basu introduces her character Neha Singh from the upcoming series 'Dangerous'

She recalled an incident during the filming of a kissing sequence with actor R Madhavan for the film Jodi Breakers where she panicked. The Raaz actor shared that as an actor, such scenes are terrifying for her. She described herself to be a 'walking talking mess' before shooting intimate scenes.

She stated that her friends named Rocky and Diya were with her during the filming where they calmed her down by saying that Madhavan is a friend, which in return panicked her more. When the scene was filmed, everyone on the set including Madhavan burst out laughing. She concluded by saying that she is actually very entertaining on the sets.

Also read: Bipasha Basu opens up on working with Vikram Bhatt, says 'His stories have twists & turns'

Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, had spoken to Hindustan Times last year saying that he would love to work with Bipasha in every project. He regarded her to be a fabulous person to work with and that he couldn't get enough of her. The actor revealed that the two are often busy with their own respective work thus do not find time to spend together. He concluded on a funny note saying that Bipasha might get tired of working with him all the time, but he won't.

Also read: Bipasha Basu was credited as a singer and other lesser-known facts about 'Dhoom 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.