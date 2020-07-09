Bipasha Basu Shares Post-workout Selfies, Says She Needs 'some Sun' For Freckles

Actor Bipasha Basu is known to be a fitness enthusiast. She often shares her workout pictures and videos on her social media for her fans to see. She is a fitness and yoga enthusiast and her social media is proof of that. Basu recently took to her social media stories to share a series of post-workout pictures with her fans.

Bipasha Basu shares her post-workout selfies with her fans

In one of the pictures, the actor is clearly glowing without any make-up on. She looks stunning as she let her hair loose in the picture. She wrote across the picture, "Need some sun... freckles are becoming less!!!".

Further sharing another selfie, Bipasha urged her everyone to engage in self-love and used the hashtag #LoveYourself. She also shared another selfie where she is seen smiling for the picture with one hand on her forehead.

She looks absolutely adorable dressed in a black workout outfit. She wrote, "Post Work out selfie is a must... for self-motivation." Basu used the hashtag #LoveYourself again and further wrote, "Self Care Mode On!!!".

The actor's film Corporate recently completed 14 years of its release. Bipasha Basu took to her social media to share a series of different posters of the film and thanked her fans in the caption. She wrote, "The love and appreciation that I still get for my film #corporate is humblingðŸ™Grateful to my director @imbhandarkar and the entire cast and crew for a memorable and learning experienceðŸ™". [sic]

Fans were quick to respond and took to their comments section to praise Basu's performance in the film. One user wrote, "This is one of your finest performances. I could only see Nishi, the character and you inhabited it beautifully. She was ambitious, strong, powerful yet vulnerable which made her so humane and relatable. One of my favourites and your finest along with Lamhaa and Shob Charitro Kalponik â¤ï¸". Praising the film, another one wrote, "Beautiful movieâ£ï¸".

On the work front, Bipasha Basu is currently caught up with her action thriller Aadat Diaries. Expected to release in 2020, it is directed by Bhushan Patel. Along with Basu, it will also star Karan Singh Grover and Yani Xander. She has also been roped in for U.R.Jameel's thriller Miss Match India. It will also star Anupam Kher, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nimrat Kaur in prominent roles.

