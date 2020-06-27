Arti Singh And Karan Singh Grover's Friendship Makes Wife Bipasha Basu Go 'aww'

Arti Singh, who was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss' season 13, shared a heartwarming post for her best buddy, Karan Singh Grover. Grover, who is married to actor Bipasha Basu, can often be seen sharing warm and adorable posts with his best friend. Arti Singh is the sister of popular comedian Krushna Abhishek and has been a part of several television shows.

Arti shared a post recently dedicated to her 'jigar ka tukda' Karan Singh Grover. She captioned her post reminiscing the times she met Grover. Karan replied to the post sending his love to Arti who has been one of his closest friends. Arti stated that she remembers how Karan was sitting on the green sofa when she met him for the very first time. She counted her blessings and showed her appreciation for Karan and the adorable bond they share. Bipasha Basu also replied to the post with her admiration for these two best buds. Take a look at Arti's post.

Arti Singh and BFF Karan Singh Grover's bond

Arti Singh and Karan Singh Grover are known to be television's best buds who are often seen spending time together. They share adorable messages to each other on their special occasions and have managed to keep their friendship strong for over five years now. Karan was also seen visiting Arti Singh inside the Bigg Boss house.

Arti Singh lockdown updates: Weight Transformation

Aarti Singh was recently in news due to her weight transformation post that she shared with her fans. She captioned her post stating that during the lockdown she lost 5 kgs by doing simply two things. She invested her time doing yoga and brisk walking every alternate day. While she also kept a cheat day to keep her sane since she is an emotional eater. She also reminisced her time inside the Bigg Boss house and how she had gained 8 kilos inside the house because of the stressful situation that they were in while in the house.

