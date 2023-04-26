New Mom Bipasha Basu Dances With Daughter Devi, Calls It Her 'favourite Thing'

Bipasha Basu is enjoying her motherhood phase to the fullest. The actress often shares glimpses of her mother-daughter moments on social media. Recently, she shared a video with her little girl Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Bipasha also revealed her favourite thing to do with her baby girl. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video. In the video, she can be seen grooving with her daughter amidst a picturesque view. Devi was tied to her waist with a baby bag. The video was shot at her terrace. While Bipasha wore a pink printed dress, Devi looked cute in a yellow full sleeve top paired with white pants and yellow socks. Devi can be seen enjoying the sunset while dancing with her mom. Captioning the video, the actress wrote, "Dancing with Devi is my most favourite thing to do now. #mamaandbaby #motherhood #monkeylove #devibasusinghgrover." Take a look at the video below:

Bipasha Basu shares a glimpse of Devi's nursery

Bipasha Basu recently shared a glimpse of her daughter Devi's nursery. The nursery was done in tones of pink and white. In the video, the little one is seen crawling in her crib with her name hanging around it in pink-hued theme and personalised features. While, the crib's bedding was in the shade of blush pink, the canopy was in shades of white and pink. Take a look at the video below:

More about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover began dating in 2015. They first met each other on the sets of their film Alone. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have been going strong ever since. Bipasha and Karan announced the news of their pregnancy in August 2022. They announced the news by the sharing the photos wherein the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump. They welcomed a baby girl in November 2022 and revealed their daughter's name in the same post. They recently revealed the face of Devi.