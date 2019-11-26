Bipasha Basu's Special Day Surprise From Husband Karan Singh Grover Is All Things Love

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for almost 4 years now. The duo often confesses their love for each other on social media with their favourite tag #monkeylove. On a special occasion today, actor Bipasha Basu took to Instagram and posted a collage of pictures of herself and the surprise of a bouquet of beautiful flowers given to her by her husband actor Karan Singh Grover. The Raaz actor also updated her story with a video and a heartfelt note which read - ''It's been 5 years together and still it feels so new.. thank you @iamksgofficial for being you. You make me feel..in all possible ways.. which no one ever could.''

Take a look at her post:

Read | Bipasha-Karan Celebrated Karwa Chauth With Enthusiasm, Pics Inside

The now happily married couple, Bipasha and Karan Singh met during their first film together, Alone. The movie was a supernatural mystery about a woman who is haunted by her dead sister. The love between the lead actors started budding during the movie shoots. The happily married couple has never left each other's side ever since and continue to give their fans major couple goals with their sweet and adorable Instagram posts.

Read | How Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu Kept A Hurdle Aside To Get Hitched

What's next for Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover?

Karan Singh Grover recently made a comeback to the silver screen by portraying the role of Rishabh Bajaj in Balaji Telefilms' Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from this, the actor will feature on the big screen in Ankoosh Bhatt's 3 Dev, Firkie and Aadat Diaries alongside his actor wife Bipasha Basu. Grover has also made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's comedy-thriller series BOSS: Baap of Special Services. He will be seen opposite Chak De actor Sagarika Ghatge and series will be available of ALTBalaji

Read | Bipasha Basu And Her Top 5 Ethnic Looks Perfect For Wedding Season

Read | Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Share 'Cuddles Galore' In Behind-The-Scenes Of Their Film 'Aadat'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.