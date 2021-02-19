BJP slams threat to Big B, Akshay on fuel prices, asks, 'Is tweeting for nation a crime?'

The rising fuel prices have sparked a political face-off and even Bollywood stars have been also been dragged into it. After Congress leader Nana Patole threatened Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar for their silence on the issue, by stating that their shootings won't be allowed, other parties also issued statements. The Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the Congress for the statement and Member of Legislative Assembly Ram Kadam expressed his displeasure too.

BJP on statement against Bachchan, Akshay on fuel prices

Responding to Patole's statement, Ram Kadam tweeted, “Congress leaders are making threats against Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in broad daylight. Is it a crime that these acclaimed artists tweet for the welfare of the nation."

"What has happened to Congress leaders? They should remember that every citizen stands with those who stand with the nation,” he continued.

Patole had earlier stated,"The common person is suffering owing to the rise in diesel, petrol and gas prices. I said yesterday that during the Dr. Manmohan Singh government, whether it is Amitabh Bachchan or Akshay Kumar, they would criticise using Twitter. Why are they quiet today? We will not let the shooting or movie of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in Maharashtra."

"Just like they democratically tweeted during Manmohan Singh's government, they should express their opinion regarding the Modi government's atrocity and injustice. If they don't do so, we will shut down their shooting and movies in Maharashtra," he said.

Previously, another BJP leader, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had slammed Patole and called it a 'publicity stunt.'

This is Nana Patole's publicity stunt as he has been newly elected as the state Congress president. How can anyone stop shooting? There is democracy and law in the country: Maharashtra LoP & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/kNA9OnDBsT — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

However, Congress’ Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Nationalist Congress Party’s Jitendra Awhad had defended Patole’s statement.

Petrol prices touched Rs 100/litre in areas like Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district in the past few days while in Madhya Pradesh it was at Rs 99.90 and crossed Rs 90 for the first time in Delhi. The price rise has being attributed to the rise in India's Crude Oil Basket crude from 40.7 dollars per barrel in October 2020 to 62.64 dollars per barrel in February 2021.

