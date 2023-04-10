Blake Lively Shares Photos From Beach Vacation With Family; Gal Gadot, Gigi Hadid React

Blake Lively welcomed her fourth child with her husband Ryan Reynolds in February this year. The couple recently went on a beach vacation. The Gossip Girl star shared a series of photos from her trip.

In the photos, she can be seen flaunting her toned stomach in several bathing suits. In one of the photos, the actor can be seen wearing a brown and beige printed bikini drawstring top teamed with loose patterned pants. In another photo, she can be seen wearing an array of chains and jeweled shells. In the third photo, Lively looked pretty in a black cut-out bikini.

The other set of images showed her husband Ryan. He can be seen enjoying himself on the beach. They were accompanied by their moms, Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "She sells seashells down by the seashore." Take a look at the photos below:

Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot drop comments

The post left several celebrities and fans stunned after they noticed Blake Lively's transformation after giving birth to a fourth child. While Gal Gadot dropped fire emojis, Gigi Hadid praised her for her stunning transformation. She wrote, "She is my favourite jewellery collector." Apart from them, a fan wrote, "Didn't you just have a baby?" Another fan commented, "I'm really just here to remind Ryan for the 1,32,589th time just how lucky he is." A fan also wrote, "How do you look this good after four kids?"

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome fourth baby

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married in 2012. They welcomed their fourth baby in February this year. The couple discreetly announced the news. The actress shared a photo wherein her baby bump wasn't visible. She also shared a photo featuring four food bowls. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. been busy." Take a look at the photos below:

The couple is parents to three daughters - James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Blake broke the news of her pregnancy after flaunting her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City. However, the couple has not yet revealed the gender of their fourth child.