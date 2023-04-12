Bloody Daddy First Look Poster Out; Shahid Kapoor Looks Intense In Ali Abbas Zafar Film

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bloody Daddy’s first poster featuring actor Shahid Kapoor was released by its makers on Wednesday (April 12). The poster showed a close-up of the actor with a bruise on his nose. Shahid Kapoor is seen wearing a white shirt and a black blazer. Stains of blood can also be seen on the collar of his shirt. Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Shahid also hinted towards the upcoming teaser of Bloody Daddy. Check out the post here:

More about Bloody Daddy

Bloody Daddy is an Indian adaptation of 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights), starring Tomer Sisley. The film will have a direct-to-digital release and will debut directly on OTT. Apart from Shahid, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal will also be a part of the film.

Earlier in 2021, the director posted a picture of himself and Shahid on social media as they started filming the project. The movie will differ slightly from the French version while retaining its Indian setting. It will mostly follow one day in the lives of the character. Shahid Kapoor will be playing a loving father who must go on the run to protect his child from the mafia in the action thriller.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the web series Farzi, which marked the actor’s OTT debut. Next, he will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s untitled project alongside Kriti Sanon. A Maddock film’s production, the untitled film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. It will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in major roles.