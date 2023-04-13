Bloody Daddy Teaser: Shahid Kapoor Leaves No Room For Mercy In Action Packed Clip

Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy’s first teaser was released by the makers on Thursday (Apr 13). Along with the glimpse of the film, the release date of the film was also revealed. It is slated to release on June 9 this year. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of Bloody Daddy and wrote, “Get ready for a BLOODY good time at the movies. #BloodyDaddy June 9, 2023 on @officialjiocinema.”

In the clip, Shahid's character could be seen walking into a hotel's dim corridor wearing a black suit and wielding a knife. The subsequent scenes depicted his character's desire to get revenge following a personal loss. Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty also make an appearance in the teaser.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shahid shared the first look of Bloody Daddy on his Instagram handle. The poster showed a close-up of the actor with a bruise on his nose. Shahid Kapoor is seen wearing a white shirt and a black blazer. Stains of blood can also be seen on the collar of his shirt.

More about Bloody Daddy

Bloody Daddy is an Indian adaptation of 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights), starring Tomer Sisley. The film will have a direct-to-digital release. The movie will differ slightly from the French version and have an Indian setting. It will mostly follow one day in the lives of its character. Shahid Kapoor will be playing a doting father who must go on the run to protect his child from the mafia in this action-packed thriller.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the web series Farzi, which marked the actor’s OTT debut. Next, he will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s untitled project alongside Kriti Sanon. A Maddock film’s production, the untitled film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. It will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in major roles. It will release on OTT.