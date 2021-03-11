Bobby Deol Looks 'classic And Elegant' As He Thanks Designer For Making Him Look Good

Bobby Deol looked quite dapper in his recent post uploaded on social media. The Ashram actor seemed to look quite impressed with his overall attire and thus thanked the designer who perfected the outfit for him. Bobby Deol shared the image with his fans who also seemed to love the picture and the attire worn by the actor. They praised him for his looks and the amazing work done on the outfit. The fans also left several emojis expressing how impressed they were with the picture shared by the actor.

Bobby Deol looks "classic and elegant" in THIS attire

Taking to Instagram, Bobby Deol shared an image of himself where he can be seen posing alongside a chair. The aesthetic brown background and the subtle wooden elements complimented his picture well. The actor was seen wearing an all-black attire with a fully grown beard that went well with his attire. Bobby Deol did not wear any major accessories and kept it simple. The actor seemed extremely pleased with this look and thus thanked the designer for picking his outfit for the evening. The actor in the caption wrote that no one could have done a better job than Raghavendra Rathore who was the designer for Bobby Deol’s outfit from the picture.

The actor further thanked him for making such an amazing outfit and said that it made him look good. Thus the actor ended the caption and even called the look classic and elegant. The fans of Bobby Deol seemed to agree with the actor and a number of celebrities too were all praise for Bobby’s outfit. A number of celebrities commented on the picture appreciating the actor's style. Darshan Kumar was among the celebrities who commented “Baba Ji rocks” and thus gave a subtle reference to his look from his series Ashram. The actor sported a similar beard and hence fans were in awe of the actor's amazing style. Fans even left several emojis for the picture expressing that the actor looked amazing in his attire and thus the comments section were filled with positive reactions to the actor's attire. On the work front, the actor has a couple of films lined up for him, including Love hostel and Bacchan Pandey which is one of his most awaited releases.

