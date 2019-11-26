Bobby Deol Says He Is Sure One Day His Son Aryaman Would Want To Be An Actor

After Karan Deol made his debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, his uncle Bobby Deol says that he is not sure if his son is keen on getting into Bollywood as a full-time profession. As both the brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, stepped into their father’s shoes by entering the film industry, it will not be surprising to see Aryaman on the big screen. The 17-year-old was seen making his first public appearance at IIFA 2018 in Bangkok along with his father Bobby Deol. Read more to know about Bobby's views on his son's professional life.

Also Read | Esha Deol: Know About The Actor's Family Members On Her Birthday

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Shares An Iconic 'Housefull' Reunion Picture, Hints At A 5th Installment



Bobby on his son's future plans

He said that his son is currently studying management and is inclined towards education. He is proud that his son loves to study and wants him to have a very broad mind to think about the profession he wants to get into. The Apne star also added that one day, he would want to be an actor, but whether he will or will not, isn’t something anyone could be sure about. The Housefull 4 star ended by saying that he’s just 18 and can choose a career that he likes.

Also Read | Bobby Deol: Housefull 4 To Cross Race 3 Boxoffice Collections?

Also Read | Bobby Deol Talks About His Movies And Upcoming Ventures

The entire journey was full of madness, entertainment and fun! But it wouldn't have been possible without you! Thank you for 200 crores of happiness and love.

Experience this madness if you haven’t today! Book your tickets at

BMS: https://t.co/dwlOqPchfX pic.twitter.com/Lv6c3w4UPV — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 12, 2019

Also Read | Race 3: Bobby Deol Replaced This Actor In Salman Khan's Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.