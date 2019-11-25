Akshay Kumar Shares An Iconic 'Housefull' Reunion Picture, Hints At A 5th Installment

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 created a rage at the box office and successfully tickled the funny bone of the audiences. However, in a surprise to fans and netizens, Kumar recently took to social media to share a group picture of the cast, also consisting of actors of all the previous installments. The epic post interestingly also hints at the fifth installment of the Housefull 4 franchise. In the picture, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Wardha Nadiadwala, Akshay Kumar, Chunky Panday, Pooja Hegde, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Farhad Samji can be seen all in smiles striking a pose for the camera.

About Housefull 4:

Housefull 4 set a new benchmark for Akshay Kumar. The movie is the highest-grossing film of all-time, surpassing the lifetime business of another Khiladi Kumar starrer Misson Mangal which collected ₹ 202.06 crore nett in its theatrical run. The reincarnation comedy became the second consecutive movie of Akshay to hit a double century at the domestic market. According to box office India, since movies like Motichoor Chaknachoor and Marjaavaan have hit the screens this week, there is a drop in week four collections of Housefull 4, by 75%.

Akshay Kumar's next movie was the multi-starrer Housefull 4. The movie's star cast included Akshay alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. Housefull 4 is also doing good business at the box office. The movie has earned ₹ 290 Crores in 25 days. Akshay Kumar's total has come up to ₹ 770 Crores, and might also increase. Kumar is next appearing in the movie Good Newwz. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh alongside Akshay. The site Box Office India's latest report has speculated that Akshay Kumar's total collection for 2019 might reach ₹ 1000 Crores. The report has claimed that if Good Newwz manages to reach the collection amount of ₹ 225 Crores, the actor would create history.

