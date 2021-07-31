Bobby Deol Wraps Shoot Of 'Love Hostel', Co-starring Vikrant Massey & Sanya Malhotra

Recently, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol took to his official Twitter handle and dropped a joyful picture with his Love Hostel co-actors Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. The picture also featured the upcoming film's helmer, Shanker Raman. The happy picture was clicked as the team wraps up the shoot of the upcoming crime-thriller drama.

Bobby Deol poses with Love Hostel co-actors- Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra

In the picture, Bobby Deol can be seen sporting a long-bearded look. He wore a navy blue-hued kurta, while Vikrant Massey can be seen wearing a red-hued jacket. Sanya Malhotra wore an oversized black tee, and she kept her curly hair open. Filmmaker, Shanker Raman can be seen sporting a grey t-shirt which he paired with a navy blue jacket.

The Love Hostel actors and the director can be seen posing happily for the camera. As for the caption, Deol wrote, "It's a wrap for us but a gift for you guys!" The picture was also shared by Massey on his Insta handle. He captioned it as, "What a beautiful journey it has been so far, can't wait to unfold what lies ahead. It's a wrap! '#LoveHostel."

As soon as the joyful picture was shared, many of their fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several of them also expressed their excitement for the release of the upcoming crime thriller drama. A few of them dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

Thanks for the update eagerly awaiting this exciting movie. Keep forward ur next line up movies are all wonderfull. May u shine for ever @thedeol ♥ — Zakarie Abdi (@ZakarieAbdi2) July 31, 2021

Waiting for this very special Gift.

Congrats and all the very best.@thedeol — Harinder Ubhi (@ubhi_harinder) July 31, 2021

All the very best @thedeol can't wait for this one #LoveHostel ✨ — sweety (@bobbyfangirl27) July 31, 2021

That's great news Bobby Sir...waiting for this film...lots of love for u...😘😘😘👍🙏🙏💞 — ANJUL SIROHI DEOLS (@AnjulSirohi37) July 31, 2021

Great news.. Waiting for this.. Best wishes to you Boby deol sir.. 👍💐 — Ajay Kumar (@AjayAct85) July 31, 2021

The upcoming crime-thriller drama was first announced in the month of October 2020. Set in north India, the fast-paced crime drama was filmed across three cities- Bhopal, Patiala, and Mumbai with a packed schedule of over 40 days that was further divided over the ongoing pandemic's two waves. Helmed by a National award-winning cinematographer, Raman, Sanya Malhotra and Massey will be seen playing lovers who fight the world for the sake of their love.

Bobby Deol was last seen in Class of '83 that was streamed on the online streaming giant, Netflix in the month of August 2020. The actor has also appeared in 2019's Housefull 4, 2018's Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, and Race 3. Deol also has Penthouse, Apne 2, and Animal in the pipeline.

IMAGE: BOBBY DEOL/ VIKRANT MASSEY INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.