Aftab Shivdasani & Nin Dusanj Blessed With A Baby Girl: ‘We Are A Family Of Three Now’

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani have been blessed with their a baby girl. On Saturday night they took to their Instagram accounts to share that they now are a family of three. They welcomed parenthood after nearly 6 years of marriage. Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj have both shared a picture of their baby girl's feet along with their hands with an adorable caption that reads, "'A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now" (sic). The couple seems to be elated at the birth of their first child since their marriage in 2014. Both, Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj received a lot of love and best wishes from their fans and followers ever since they put up the post.

Aftab Shivdasani launches production banner

This baby girl isn't their only baby though. Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj recently announced the launch of their production company Mount Zen Media. Aftab Shivdasani has been a part of Bollywood for nearly 20 years now. He started his career in Bollywood with Mr. India in 1987 and now he is trying his hands in production. Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani also shared the poster of the first film, Dhundh a psychological horror film, under his production banner in collaboration with Mandiraa Entertainment. This film is scheduled to go on floors in October this year.

"With our new venture Mount Zen Media, we want to develop content that is cutting edge, contemporary, and appealing and associate with people who share the same vision. I really liked Dhundh, when it was narrated to me and I'm glad that Prerna shares the same thoughts. Having enthusiastic and hard-working producers like Keyur and Sanjeet, it's going to be an exciting journey with Mandiraa Ent," said Aftab Shivdasani.

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj's love story

Aftab Shivdasani married his long time girlfriend Nin Dusanj in June 2014. The couple renewed their vows and got married in the traditional manner in 2017. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Sri Lanka which was attended by their family members and close friends. Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj had a Hindu ceremony as well as a Buddhist ceremony in Sri Lanka. Their wedding celebrations lasted for 2 days. Aftab and Nin often express their love for each other on social media by posting cute and loving pictures every now and then.

