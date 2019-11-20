Ranu Mondal And Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Got Trolled For Their Risque Looks

Ranu Mondal gained fame after a video of her singing went viral and her voice was loved by people all over the internet. A while after that she was seen with Himesh Reshammiya, whose composition had her voice. She then became a popular personality. But the internet which made her famous is now trolling her, due to her recent look which has a lot of makeup applied on her face. However, she is not the only person to face this. Several other celebs have faced the trolls on social media because of their risque looks.

Also Read | Amidst Ranu Mondal Makeup Memes, Celebrities Come Out In Support Of The Internet Sensation

Celebs who were trolled for their outfits

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Considered as a global icon, with her work in Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is among the most popular celebrities. The actor was caught by trollers for her outfit and makeup at MET Gala event. Here is what they tweeted.

Also Read | Ranu Mondal: Her Journey From Rags To Riches

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the carpet at Cannes 2016. One of her looks from the festival was, where she was seen in purple lipstick. It grabbed people attentions. Below is what a few people tweeted.

Also Read | Who Is Ranu Mondal? The Rags To Riches Journey Of The Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 Singer

Ranveer Singh

Talking about weird outfits and getting trolled, and not including Ranveer Singh would not complete it. The actor is known for his performances and energy. He is often caught by the fashion police for his style statement. However, he never shies away from wearing what his heart wants.

Also Read | Jofra Archer Asked To Choose Between Ranu Mondal And Dhinchak Pooja On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.