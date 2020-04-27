Bhumi Pednekar To Nushrat Bharucha - Bollywood Divas Who Walked For Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra is considered one of the most celebrated fashion designers around the globe. Over the years, several Bollywood celebrities and personalities have walked for the ramp for his fashion shows. The model-turned-designer and stylist launched his couture label Manish Malhotra in the year 2005. Check out Bollywood actors who walked for Manish Malhotra at his fashion shows till date.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has dazzled several red-carpets wearing Manish Malhotra outfits. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has also walked for his fashion shows. Check out some of Bhumi Pednekar's pictures wearing Manish Malhotra ensembles.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha made her appearance at a fashion show for Manish Malhotra in 2018. Actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte and Nushrat Bharucha walked the runway in Manish Malhotra's summer collection. The Manish Malhotra Summer 2018 Couture Collection was presented through an expressive play of colours, fabrics, and silhouettes.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently walked for the designer at his Grand Finale Fashion Show at the Couture Week Delhi. The Gully Boy star made her appearance with Ranveer Singh. She stunned in a golden gown embedded with silver diamonds. Check out.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has marked several appearances at Manish Malhotra fashion shows. In one of his shows, Deepika walked with Ranbir Kapoor wearing a silver glitter gown. Take a look.

