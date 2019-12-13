From Deepika Padukone To Kangana Ranaut: B'wood Actress Who Nailed The Warrior Looks

Bollywood is famous for making romantic and masala movies. However, lately, the industry is leaning towards the historic genre. The leading ladies in the industry have time and again proved that they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the actors. They are not behind when it comes to playing the roles of warriors. Here are five Bollywood beauties who absolutely slayed the warrior looks.

Five times actresses won the Warrior look:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was seen in a warrior look in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Bajirao Mastani. Deepika played the character of the warrior queen ‘Mastani’. In the movie, Deepika was even seen wielding a sword, with a child in her arms. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Deepika also played this role with full conviction. The appreciation Deepika Padukone received for this role was beyond expectations and she surely slayed this warrior look.

Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia played the role of a feisty warrior princess, Avantika, in S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali. She had to undergo the training for sword fighting, ropework, and martial arts, amongst other things, to play her role to perfection. From jumping from heights to fighting the goons, Tamannah Bhatia gave the industry the perfect woman warrior.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Asoka is an Indian epic historical drama based on the early life of emperor Asoka. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of a beautiful maiden, Kaurwaki, who Asoka falls in love with. When Asoka declares war with the enemies, the Kaurwaki reveals herself as a warrior princess. Kareena Kapoor Khan totally nailed this look.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was seen playing the role of a warrior, Rani Laxmi Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She was seen fighting wars and sword fighting in the movie. She went under heavy training to be able to play this pivotal role. Kangana played this role with full dedication and received a lot of appreciation from the critics. She killed it this warrior look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen playing a warrior in a mystical movie, Drona. Priyanka played the role of Abhishek Bachchan’s bodyguard (who was the lead in the movie). She stood out with her role and it was a complete treat to watch Priyanka play this character as she did it stunningly. The movie did not do very well, but Priyanka’s warrior look received much love.

