Bollywood Celebrities Say They 'can't Wait' For Deepika Padukone's Film 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone treated her fans with a surprise after dropping the teaser photos of her upcoming Shakun Batra film's Gehraiyaan. The film also features Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Student of the Year 2 fame Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. Although the cast had, on several occasions, shared tidbits from the sets of the movie, they had maintained secrecy about the characters and storyline fueling the anticipation of the fans.

Apart from the compelling shots shown in the teaser, netizens could not help but be in awe while witnessing the fresh pairings on the screen. Several notable Bollywood personalities were also not spared from getting immersed in the magic of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday soulful chemistry in the film.

Bollywood reacts to Deepika, Siddhant in 'Gehraiyaan'

Taking to their official Instagram handle, many Bollywood celebrities like Rohit Saraf, Nag Ashwin, Sanaya Gupta and more shared their thoughts on the teaser of Shakun Batra's upcoming flick Gehraiyaan. Baar Baar Dekho director Nitya Mehra shared the teaser on her handle and wrote, ''This is just all kinds of yummy. Can't wait for this one.'' Actor Sayani Gupta called Shakun Batra a magician by writing, ''This delicious. Just too yummy. So bloody jealous of everyone in this film''.

On the other hand, popular TV host Mini Mathur wrote, ''I am beyond excited. Gehraiyaan looks so beautiful and riveting...I cannot wait to see Deepika Padukone fly in this film!!''. Young star Rohit Saraf wrote, ''Unbelievable!! Can hardly wait. Congratulations team Gehraiyaan''. Deepika also thanked actor Samantha Prabhu as the latter called the teaser 'beautiful' on her Instagram post.

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin also took to his Instagram to share the teaser and wrote, ''Looks so dreamy..and yet so real..so cool Shakun Batra. Deepika Padukone and the whole team...can't wait for Gehraiyaan''. It is al interesting to note that the director is gearing up for his next pan India venture Project K with Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt also added the teaser to her Instagram story and wrote, ''Can't wait''.

More on 'Gehraiyaan'

Billed as complex modern relationships, the Shakun Batra directorial film features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. As described by the makers, the film will focus on 'depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path'. It is slated for a world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022.

(Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)