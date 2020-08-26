International Dog Day: Bollywood Celebs Share Dog Photos, Videos On This Special Occasion

August 26th marks International Dog Day, and people around the world are sharing the pictures and videos of their pets on social media. Many Bollywood celebs also shared the images to express love for their pet dogs. These stars include celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Esha Gupta, and many more. Keep reading to know more about their adorable posts.

Malaika Arora

(Image Credits: Malaika Arora IG)

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her pet. The actor shared the photo on IG story, which shows her pet chilling at her home. She also posted animated heart glasses on her eyes and wrote Suns Out.

Esha Gupta

(Image Credit: Esha Gupta IG)

Esha Gupta too took to her Instagram story to share a series of pictures of her pet. The one picture shows the portrait picture of her pet, to which she gave a quirky caption that reads as, ''The side-eye queen''. The second photo shows the close-up shot, while the third shows the cute face of her dog.

Sonali Bendre

Hum Saath Saath Hai actor Sonali Bendre shared an adorable video her pet dog Little Miss Icy. She shared the video, which is a collage of her with the pet. The famous song You Can Count On Me can also be heard playing in the background. As soon as the actor shared the video, many of her fans and celebs took to the comments section. Actors like Tabu and Tahira also posted adorable comments. Have a look:

(Image Credits: Sonali Bendre IG)

Pulkit Samrat

Sanam Re actor Pulkit Samrat also shared a lovely post with his dog. In the image, he can be seen posing with his pet and wrote a quirky caption. Kriti Kharbanda too posted on Pulkit’s post and wrote, “Mine” with a heart emoji.

(Image Credits: Pulkit Samrat IG)

Diana Penty

Cocktail actor Diana Penty shared a picture of her pet Vicky. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing for the picture with her pet. The caption of the post reads as, “All dressed up coz it’s Vicky’s day". She even used #InternationalDogDay #TailsOfVickyAndD'' in her post.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor shared the picture of her pet dog on this special occasion. She also thanked her pet for bringing so much love and joy in her life. Many celebs like Siddhanth Kapoor, Tiger, and others commented on her post.

Riddhima Kapoor

(Image Credits: Riddhima Kapoor IG)

Daughter of late Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram story. The images show her adorable puppies. At the same time, other photos show her pet with Neetu Kapoor and herself.

Preity Zinta

The Veer Zara actor took to her Instagram handle to wish everyone on International Dog Day. She shared the frame with her pet Bruno. Her caption says that dogs are not our whole life, but they makes our life comple. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to her post.

Sonakshi Sinha

On the occasion of International Dog Day, Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha also took the time to share this adorable post. She shared an image with her pet and wrote that 'every dog has its day'.

