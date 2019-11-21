Bollywood: Favourite Books Of Celebrity Bibliophiles

Book lovers would not care what goes around them once they open a book and start reading it. While we may assume that Bollywood actors always have their nose stuck inside the script of a film, that's not always the case. Here are a few celebrities who are bibliophiles and have shown their love for books in many interviews.

Read: Bollywood Movies Releasing This Friday, November 22, 2019, | Pagalpanti

Bollywood celebrities and their favourite books

1 Deepika Padukone - The Kite Runner

Deepika Padukone is an avid reader and has mentioned about this in an old interview. She mentioned that her favourite book is The Kite Runner written by Khaled Hosseini. The story in the book is about a Muslim boy Amir, who struggles to find his place in the world after a traumatic childhood.

2 Sonam Kapoor – The Unbearable Lightness of Being

Sonam Kapoor had mentioned her love for books long back. Last year she had even started a series on Instagram called #Weekendreads in which she used to read a book during the weekends and post pictures of the books on her Instagram story for her fans to get motivated and start reading. Her favourite book she had mentioned was, The Unbearable Lightness of Being written by Milan Kundera. It explores the artistic and intellectual life of Czech society in 1984.

Read: Bollywood: Here Are The Best Children And Youth-oriented Movies

3 Saif Ali Khan – Dan Brown

Saif Ali Khan is a bibliophile and is always spotted with a book at the airport or other places. He has never mentioned about s specific book he loves but has mentioned that he loves thrilling novels. His favourite author is Dan Brown. Saif Ali Khan owns a production house called Illuminati which is also the theme of one of Dan Brown’s books.

Read: Chetan Bhagat Books That Have Been Adapted To Bollywood Movies; 2 States To 3 Idiots

4 Kareena Kapoor Khan - The Kind Worth Killing

Kareena Kapoor Khan got into the habit of reading books after she met Saif Ali Khan. Her favourite book is The Kind of Worth Killing by Peter Swanson. It is the story of two people who meet over a cocktail and spill out secrets more than they should.

Read: Susan Choi, Sarah M. Broom Win National Book Awards

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.