Bollywood Movies Releasing This Friday, November 22, 2019 | Pagalpanti

Friday is mostly known as the day when new movies arrive at the theatres. As the day is coming up, there is a new movie which is slated to release tomorrow, that is November 22, 2019. After a long time of clashes and similar content movies releasing in one-after-other, a big solo movie is releasing. Read to know about the films.

Bollywood films releasing this week

Pagalpanti

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Pagalpanti is the only big Bollywood film releasing this Friday, November 22, 2019. It was first supposed to release on November 8 but postponed to avoid clash with Marjaavaan, which eventually released on November 15, 2019. Pagalpanti is a multi-starrer comedy film. The star cast includes Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla. The story is set around three men, considered as losers in their lives by the people, who plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by fooling 2 gangsters and robbing their money. There are said to be four songs in the film that are released. Two trailers of the movie were released, which created a good hype and had funny potions. It is reportedly made on a huge budget and extensively shot in London.

Trailer to bas shuruaat hai... Puri picture dekh kar hassi se lotpot ho jaoge. Can't wait for you to watch it on the big screen! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/KO5HJY22iX — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) October 22, 2019

Losers v/s Gangsters

Kaun karega sabse zyaada #Pagalpanti 🤪? Trailer 2 dekho aur jaan jao, #PagalpantiTrailer2OutNow https://t.co/2lqBbI8uQQ — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) November 12, 2019

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

A not so hyped and small budget film, which is slated to release on Friday is Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. The film has a stellar cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Vikrant Massey, Konkona Sen Sharma, Manoj Pahwa, Vinay Pathak, Supriya Pathak, Vineet Kumar and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. It is helmed by actor-turned-director Seema Pahwa. The story is about Ramprasad’s family, who gathers under one roof for 13 days, after his death. It shows the family’s equations, politics, and insecurities. It was screen at The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) on October 17, 2019, where it received praises.

