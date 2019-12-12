'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Ishq Vishk' And Other Films That Remind You Of Your College Days

College and school days are considered the most enjoying phases of life by many. Most of us still remember the memories of college and school. Some of us relive that time through cinema. Various Bollywood films have picturised college life on the silver screen. Here are a few films that might take you back to the lane of college memories:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is undoubtedly one of the most popular films of the 90s'. The film directed by Karan Johar features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherji in the lead. As college buddies, Rahul and Anjali gave friendship goals to many. The film recently completed 21 years.

Main Hoon Na

Anyone who had a crush on their professor/teacher during the college/school can relate to this film. The action-romance film unfolds the struggles of lead character Ram in adjusting among college students younger than him and efforts to maintain a healthy relationship with them. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Suneil Shetty, Sushmita Sen and Amrita Rao in the lead characters.

F.A.L.T.U

Choreographer Remo D'Souza made his directorial debut with 2011's release F.A.L.T.U, starring Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Angad Bedi in the lead. The film talks about the struggles of an average student for getting admissions in colleges, with light touches of humour. Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh also played pivotal characters in the film.

Ishq Vishk

The Ken Ghosh directorial released in 2003. The rom-com marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor. The film highlights the college romance between two childhood friends. Reportedly, the makers are planning to make its sequel. According to the reports making rounds on the table, the story of the upcoming sequel is still in the scripting stage.

