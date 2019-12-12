Sab Kushal Mangal, Chappaak: Much-awaited Bollywood Releases In January 2020

Bollywood filmmakers planned on a treat for their audience with back-to-back releases in 2019. Some films like Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and many others have created a stir amongst the audience with their trailer and songs and even before their release. Many filmmakers have also pushed the release dates of their films in the first week of January. What else could be a better way to kick-start the new year? Here is a list of some much-awaited Bollywood releases in January 2020.

Bollywood movies to release in January 2020

1. Chhapaak

Ever since the first look poster of Chhapaak was released, the audience has been awaiting the release of the movie. Helmed by renowned director Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The film will chronicle the heart-wrenching story of the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Produced under the banner of Fox Stars Production, Mriga Films, KA Productions and Absolute Productions, the film will release on January 10, 2020.

2. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol will be seen sharing the screen space after a gap of eight years in the upcoming film Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, who will be playing the antagonist in the period drama. The film is said to be Ajay Devgn’s 100th project in the industry. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a movie based on the life of great Maratha warrior ‘Tanhaji Malusare’ who battled alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj. The movie will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

3. Sab Kushal Mangal

Sab Kushal Mangal starring Akshaye Khanna, marks the debut of Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan and Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyank Sharma. The movie will be a three-way love story that will revolve around the lives of a young woman, a TV anchor and a local big shot. Helmed by the debutant director Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, who has previously worked as a second unit director in films like Don and Chak De! India, Sab Kushal Mangal is slated to release on January 3, 2020.

