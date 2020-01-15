'Rockstar' To 'Raazi'; Bollywood Films That Had Happy Plot But Sad Ending

Growing up, we were conditioned to believe that every (fairy) tale has a happy ending, and it is not the end until then. Bollywood has adapted to that concept through and through. Not just in the romantic genre, even in the drama, action thriller, or crime genres, the protagonist gets everything he or she desires. But there are some movies that took the risk of showing the more realistic side of things and chose to have an unhappy ending. Here is a list of movies that seemed to go in a positive direction but ended on a sad note.

Rockstar

While this movie became a turning point in Ranbir Kapoor’s career, the movie also became a milestone in Bollywood. With a gripping story and great performance by the actors, the movie had drama, romance, and divine music. According to critics and fans of Bollywood, the story was more on the realistic side and did not have a cliché ending.

Lootera

The Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha starrer was an adaptation from O Henry’s short story, The Last Leaf. A story about two young people who fell in love only to be separated by fate. As the young man is a conman, he leaves the woman heartbroken only to return to declare his love for her. But upon his return, he discovers that she is dying of a terminal disease. The story, despite having a simple plotline, had a rather unique narrative and that is why it reached out to its audience.

Rang De Basanti

This is a story revolving around a group of college students who are too casual to worry about anything in life. But as the plot unfolds, the group stumbles upon circumstances where they fight for a cause and end up sacrificing themselves for the nation’s betterment. Rang De Basanti is a movie that risked talking about corruption prevalent in the Indian government and compared it to the freedom struggle during the British era. The movie was realistic and gave the audience goosebumps.

Raazi

A story based on a young girl who gets married off to a foreign land to work as a spy. The story has shown the intricate details and dangers involved in such tasks and how, sometimes, the story does not end the way we expect it to. Raazi starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The movie received a lot of critical acclaims.

