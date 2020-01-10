Best Non-biographical Movies In Bollywood Based On Sports; List Inside

Sports biographies are stories about sportspersons who have had an inspirational journey. According to reports, when it comes to books or movies, sports biographies sell more than other commercial topics. Maybe it has to do with the fact that when an underdog overcomes adversity, it inspires us and motivates us to do better.

Sports is something that everyone is familiar with, and seeing a player excel in life refreshes our memory of childhood and stimulates our emotions. Bollywood too is familiar with this notion. Therefore, from time to time, it has released movies based on sports.

Recently, there was a trend where many biographies based on sportspersons, like Milkha Singh, Geeta Phogat, Mary Kom, etc, have been successful at the box office.

Apart from biographies, there have been movies that are entirely based on sports which too were able to get the viewers' adrenaline rushing. Here is a list of non-biographical movies based on sports.

Chak De! India

Chak De! India was a Hindi language film released in 2007. The movie was one-of-its-kind as it rocked at the box office. The fictional story is based on hockey, the national sport of the country. The movie shows a group of sixteen women, ready to compete on a national level and break the myth that women belong in the kitchen.

Sultan

Sultan is a Hindi language film that released in the year 2016. The movie is based on the sport of wrestling. The fictional story shows a middle-aged wrestler, Sultan Ali Khan played by Salman Khan, give wrestling another chance to revive his career. Anushka Sharma is cast as his wife in the movie. The movie was received well by the audience and critics.

Saala Khadoos

Saala Khadoos is a movie released in the year 2016. The fictional story is based on the sport of boxing. It revolves around a boxing coach, played by R Madhavan, who is ignored by the boxing association the sport of boxing.

R Madhavan’s character decides to accomplish his dream by training an amateur fighter.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander

This movie released in the year 1992. The movie has been directed by Mansoor Khan and became a very popular one in its time.

It is based on the intercollegiate bicycle race. Starring Aamir Khan and Deepak Tijori, the movie was received well by the viewers and critics.

