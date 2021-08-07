Bollywood Goes Ecstatic As Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold; Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza Congratulate

Neeraj Chopra’s stunning performance at the Tokyo Olympics earned India its first gold medal in Athletics on Saturday. The athlete registered a best attempt of 87.58 and finished before the Czech Republic’s duo, Vitezslav Vesely and Jakub Vadlejch, who had the second-best throw of 86.67. Vesely on the other hand clinched the bronze with his attempt of 85.44m.

Neeraj Chopra’s gold marks a historic moment for the nation. The medal is not only India’s first gold from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics but is also the second gold medal for the country, the first being from Abhinav Bindra’s performance in 2008 in Beijing. Chopra entered the men’s Javelin Throw final after topping the charts in the qualification rounds.

Indians across the country rejoiced in this historic win. Bollywood actors have taken to social media to congratulate Neeraj Chopra on clinching the gold medal in Tokyo. Famous for his roles in Gold and Pad Man, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to applaud the athlete for his stellar performance. He held Chopra responsible for ‘billion tears of joy.’ He wrote, ‘It’s a GOLD First place medal Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020.’

It’s a GOLD 🥇Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021

Adnan Sami also posted pictures of Chopra and wrote, ‘Heartiest Congratulations to our Golden Boy #NeerajChopra!!What an incredibly proud moment!!!Nothing less than historic!!🥇👏💖#Tokyo2020 #Olympics’ Sami also accompanied his tweet with an emoticon of the Indian flag.

Heartiest Congratulations to our Golden Boy #NeerajChopra!!

What an incredibly proud moment!!!

Nothing less than historic!!🇮🇳🥇👏💖#Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/jcandqTHBH — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 7, 2021

Novelist Shobhaa De took to Twitter too, to celebrate the country’s glorious win. In her tweet, she called Chopra the country’s ‘Golden boy’ and mentioned that India is rejoicing.

Dia Mirza also took to her Twitter account to retweet the Olympics’ official post after Chopra’s win. She accompanied the retweet with the caption, ‘Wooohooooo #NeerajChopra India is so proud of you!!! #TeamIndia #Cheer4India #Athletics #Olympics’

The list of Bollywood actors who joined in celebrating India’s first gold medal at the 2020 Olympics is endless. Ananya Panday, who made her debut in the industry with Student of the Year 2 and Kiara Advani also joined the rest of B-town to congratulate Chopra. The two took to Instagram to upload stories of the same.

Picture Credits: PTI

