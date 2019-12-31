Bollywood Movies To Watch With Friends At House Parties

Everybody likes spending time with friends. Sometimes they meet up at a coffee shop or at a restaurant. There are many who absolutely love the idea of a house party where they can play games, watch movies or even sit and gossip for hours. If you like watching movies at house parties, here are a few movies you can watch with your friends even if it is repeated.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Kabir played by Ranbir Kapoor, wants to make it big in the travel industry. He meets his old school friend Naina played by Deepika Padukone during a trekking trip with their friends. Naina falls in love with Kabir but does not express it to him. Years later they meet at a friend's wedding and confess their love after which they live happily ever after.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Three friends Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), Imran (Farhan Akhtar) and Arjun (Abhay Deol) take a vacation in Spain before Kabir's marriage. In the trip, all three face their biggest fears and try to find peace and mend the broken bond. The idea of this movie was to tell people that you should fall in love with life and enjoy every moment of life.

Dil Chahta Hai

In this comedy-drama we see three close friends get separated after college. Akash played by Aamir Khan goes to Australia for a job. Sameer played by Saif Ali Khan gets busy wooing a girl and eventually settling down. Siddharth played by Akshaye Khanna devotes his life to art. They all reunite and confront all the issues they had faced when they not mature and give a chance to restart their friendship.

3 Idiots

The premise of the movie is about an engineer who is set to change how the world looks at the education system. During college, Farhan and Raju form a great bond with Rancho due to his world-changing reforms. After college, they never see Rancho which sets them on a quest to find their long lost friend. After getting clues about his whereabouts, they track him down only to discover a wonderful part of his life. In the lead role, we can see Aamir Khan with Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Boman Irani.

Desi Boyz

Jignesh and Nikhil are two Indians residing in London who lose their jobs due to recession. With no option left and to support their life, they start to work as strippers, to earn a livelihood. However, all goes south as it creates problems in their friendships and their love life. In the end, the 'boys' get their act together and solve all their problems.

