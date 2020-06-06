Bollywood Producer Anil Suri Dies Of COVID-19 At 77

Bollywood producer Anil Suri passed away due to COVID 19 on Thursday. He was 77-years-old and is survived by a wife and two children. His brother Rajiv Suri spoke to a media portal and revealed some details. Rajiv Suri told that Anil Suri had a fever on June 2nd but his condition worsened the next day due to breathlessness. Rajiv Suri further revealed that seeing his condition, he was rushed to the top hospitals.

Anil Suri was rushed to hospital on Wednesday

However, top hospitals like Lilavati and Hinduja both denied him a bed. Rajiv further told the portal that Anil Suri was then taken to Advanced Multispeciality Hospital on Wednesday night. Next evening, Thursday, the family of Anil Suri was informed that something was amiss and he was put on a ventilator.

The family of Anil Suri got to know the tragic news of his death at around 7:00 PM, Rajiv told a media portal. The last rites of Anil Suri were held at Oshiwara cremation ground on Friday morning. Only four close family members attended the cremation, all of whom were wearing Personal Protective Equipment.

Anil Suri is remembered for producing popular films like Raaj Tilak, Begunaah and Karmayogi. All the three films starred big actors like Dharmendra, Raaj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, and Rajesh Khanna.

The first film Anil Suri released was Karmayogi, in the year 1978. The film starred Raaj Kumar, Jeetendra, Rekha, Mala Sinha and Reena Roy. Directed by Ram Maheshwari, the film was about betrayal, poverty, and hardships in life which made the protagonist choose the path of crime to survive.

Raaj Tilak was another film that Anil Suri had produced in the year 1984. The film starred Dharmendra, Raaj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Sarika, and several other actors. The film was directed by Rajkumar Kohli and was received well by fans and critics alike.

Begunaah was a 1991 film that was directed and produced by Anil Suri. The film starred Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, and Ashok Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie was received well by fans and critics alike.

