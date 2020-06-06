George Floyd Death: Kumail Nanjiani Joins The Movement, Says 'people Want Reforms Now'

Thousands of people in the United States and several other countries have been demonstrating against racism and police brutality for more than two weeks now. Countless celebrities have joined in support of protestors demanding justice over the tragic death of George Floyd while calling to end the ‘White privilege’.

One of the many famous personalities opposing the police for forcefully quelling the protests is Hollywood actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani. Well-known for taking digs at President Donald Trump over a score of social issues, the 42-year-old comedian has yet another comment on the ongoing riots that have rocked the United States.

'Police reform is essential'

In a recent tweet, Kumail Nanjiani said that the perspective of people towards police has changed after hundreds of videos surfaced on social media shows cops using ‘excessive force’ to bring the chaos under control. He further said that people who did not think police brutality was an issue, ‘now believe police reform to be essential’. Kumail Nanjiani's tweet has garnered over one lakh likes.

1. Police decided to violently quell protests to loudly proclaim they won’t change.

2. The strategy backfired because we now have 100’s of videos of cops using excessive force. Ppl who didn’t think police brutality was an issue last week now believe police reform to be essential. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 5, 2020

Protests over George Floyd’s death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle broke out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

