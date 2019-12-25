The Debate
From Priyanka Chopra To Sanjay Dutt, B-town Wishes A 'Merry Christmas'; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Dutt and others wish their fans a 'Merry Christmas'.

Bollywood

It's Christmas time and Bollywood is all 'merry, red and green'. Stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sanjay Dutt and many others took to their social media handles to wish their fans a 'Merry Christmas'. Donning the Santa hat, working-festival for some to beautiful family pictures and happy-stunning self-portraits, the stars had it all.

Here are the Wishes —

Priyanka Chopra who is currently in the US with husband Nick Jonas participated in the family tradition and decorated some cookies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

ALSO READ | Christmas office party ideas that guarantee fun festive celebration at workplace

ALSO READ | Celebrity Christmas cards: From classic to cheesy, the best cards of 2019

 

 

