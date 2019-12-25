From Priyanka Chopra To Sanjay Dutt, B-town Wishes A 'Merry Christmas'; See Pictures

It's Christmas time and Bollywood is all 'merry, red and green'. Stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sanjay Dutt and many others took to their social media handles to wish their fans a 'Merry Christmas'. Donning the Santa hat, working-festival for some to beautiful family pictures and happy-stunning self-portraits, the stars had it all.

Here are the Wishes —

Priyanka Chopra who is currently in the US with husband Nick Jonas participated in the family tradition and decorated some cookies.

Ho! Ho! Ho(pe) you have an amazing day filled with love, laughter, family, friends 😁... Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/UvUai7A4Tp — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) December 25, 2019

