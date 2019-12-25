Christmas Office Party Ideas That Guarantee Fun Festive Celebration At Workplace

Whether it is an employee appreciation day or a Christmas bash, office parties are something all employees look forward to. It is not only about providing something for everyone, but it is a fun-loving social event too. Colleagues and co-workers do not need the same old party every year. That is why here we have listed some of the ideas to help your boss throw the ultimate and classic office party.

Holiday-themed potluck

This can be a great option for all the people who want to show off their cooking or baking skills. Take some time off in the afternoon to taste what co-workers have prepared. This idea is not just easy, but also offers a delicious celebration for all the members in the office.

Create Photobooth

Make some paper frames and twinkly lights and cut out a holiday scene for the background. Bring fun props like hats, fake snow etc. to pep up the scene. Take a break during office hours and take pictures in there. One can get creative with their hashtag ideas on social media as well so the world can see the collective creativity. The theme does not have to be just Christmas, but can be anything you imagine!

Play games at the party

Most employees have been to parties that include onsite gift exchange or Secret Santa. This time, you can add another alternative to these holiday parties by playing games. One can also set up a station for board games. This also allows your colleagues to let their guard down and engage in some cool games.

Christmas masquerade ball

If you are always giving some official parties, why not encourage everyone to come and dressed up for a masquerade ball this year. For party decorations, you can opt for theatre masks and a wintery wonderland themes for the party. Serve finger foods and cocktails with the party music.

Murder mystery outing

Take your team out for interactive fun with a murder mystery dinner. At a murder mystery party, members of the team are each given an identity at the beginning of the night. Someone at the party has been murdered, and the murderer is one of the people at the party. It’s great to bring along some props and costumes to help everyone get into different characters.

