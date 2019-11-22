Boman Irani Speaks About Why He Turned Down The Role Offered To Him In Vicky Donor

Boman Irani is one of those actors in Bollywood who is known for the variety of characters he plays. He is among the few actors in Bollywood who hasn’t been typecast with a particular role. He surprises his fans with the variety of roles he plays.

Also Read | Boman Irani Aces The Cool Dude Look In His Latest Instagram Pics

"I was offered a role in Vicky Donor, regret I couldn't do it": Boman Irani

Recently the actor admitted having turned down a role in the 2012 hit film Vicky Donor. The actor admitted that though he has played many good roles in films like Munnabhai M.B.B.S, Khosla Ka Ghosla, 3 Idiots and Jolly LLB he still he regrets turning down a role in Vicky Donor. Boman Irani was offered the role of Dr Baldev Chaddha in the film. The actor said that he loved the story and the character as well, but due to complications in dates he was forced to turn the film down. The role of Dr Baldev Chaddha was later offered to Annu Kapoor.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Looks Stunningly Handsome In These Formal Outfits

Boman Irani has said that after watching the film he became a huge fan of Annu Kapoor, and admits no one could’ve done the role better than him. Although Boman said he does regret losing such an amazing character. He further added that such things happen and may happen in future where he would have to lose amazing roles. He consolidated by saying, one has to acknowledge the other person’s effort too.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Poses After Wrap Party With The Cast And Crew

The actor will next be seen in a Kannada film, Yuvarathnaa, and in Kabir Khan’s '83. He has also mentioned his keen interest in the web series dimension. He said, he has never worked on any web series and he is quite excited about a certain offer that he has. He refused to reveal anything regarding the project, as he was asked by the creators to refrain from doing so until the official announcement.

Also Read | I'm Not Going To Do Cut And Paste Job: Boman Irani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.