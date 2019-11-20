Ayushmann Khurrana Poses After Wrap Party With The Cast And Crew

Ayushmann Khurrana and the team of his upcoming rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Banaras. A known television actor Pankhuri Awasthy, who will make her Bollywood debut posted the picture of a wrap party on her social media. Almost the entire cast and crew of the film is featured in the picture. Take a look at the wrap party of the team of Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan:

Details of the film

The film is a sequel to 2017's romance-drama Shubh Mangal Saavdhan directed by R.S. Prasanna. The film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead characters talks about Mudit who finds that he is suffering from erectile dysfunction after his engagement with Sugandha. The duo tries to find out the solution in order to save their relationship.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan will also narrate a quirky story of a family living in Allahabad and how they accept that their son is homosexual. The teaser which came out a couple of months back introduced all the lead and significant characters in the film. Jitendra Kumar, who is a popular face in the digital world will be seen essaying the character of Aman who falls in love with Ayushamnn Khurrana's character Kartik. Whereas, Aman's family has already fixed his marriage with the character of Pankhuri Awasthy. Apart from them, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, and Maanvi Gagroo will play a pivotal role among others in the film. The director's hat will be donned by Hitesh Kewalya under the production banner of producers Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar. The release date of the film is changed and now slated to release on February 21, 2020.

On the work front, the Vicky Donor actor recently delivered three back-to-back hits at the box office. He will also share the screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo. The film will be directed by Shoojit Sircar.

