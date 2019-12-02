Boman Irani’s Best Dialogues From 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' To 'Housefull 3'

Boman Irani has done an array of films as well as a variety of characters. In his most well-known roles, be it Dr J. C. Asthana in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S or Viru Sahastrabudhhe in 3 Idiots, he has done justice to them all. His impeccable timing in dialogue delivery and his marvellous screen presence are few of the things that make him such a sensation in the Bollywood industry. He has done many roles that are poles apart from his previous roles and has managed to charm the audience with his talent. It is a known face that Boman Irani was a photographer before he became a commercial hit post his role in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. today, on the occasion of Boman Irani’s birthday, let’s take a look back at some of his best dialogues. Here’s a list of his best dialogues.

ALSO READ: Boman Irani: Iconic Roles By The Actor That Stunned The Audience

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

Zindagi mein insaan ko sirf do ya char aaise mauke milte hai … joh woh keh sakta hai ki humne zindagi mein kuch kiya hai.

ALSO READ: Boman Irani Aces The Cool Dude Look In His Latest Instagram Pics

Love Story 2050

Insaan sirf rishta banata hai aur usko nibhane ki koshish karta hai … baaki sab kismat ka khel hai.

Well Done Abba

Makkaron se kabhi mat daro ... daro toh apne aap se ... aur daro toh dar darke zinda rehne se.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Aye wallet hai, aye bullet hai... tu choose kar

ALSO READ | Is Boman Irani's Finest Performance 3 Idiots' Viru Sahastrabuddhe?

3 Idiots

Life is a race, agar tez nahi bhagoge toh koi tumhe kuchal ke aage nikal jayega

Housefull 3

Insaan ke sanskar badhe hi hone chahiye… chota toh Bheem bhi hota hai

Dil ka door bada hona chahiye … windows toh computer mein bhi hai

Insaan mein akal honi chahiye … Surat toh Gujarat mein bhi hai

Jolly LLB

Yeh Court Hai Mr Tyagi, Yahan Kuch Jaldi Nahi Hota…

ALSO READ: Boman Irani: Find Out What The 'Made In China' Actor's Hobby Is

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.